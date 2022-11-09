Jennifer Aniston Takes Aim At The Rumors About Why Her Marriage To Brad Pitt Ended
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been a topic of conversation since they got together in the 1990s, and have remained so since their divorce in the mid-2000s. True, they each went on to marry other people (and divorce them). Pitt even became a father of six. As for Aniston, she never had children, and fans have long held out hope for a reconciliation between the two.
While it would undoubtedly make the 80s and 90s babies happy to see Pitt and Aniston walk the red carpet together again, it always seemed unlikely. If you remember Pitt and Aniston's 2005 split, it was extraordinarily messy. They announced the split via a joint statement to People. "We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate," they said. "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media." As for that tabloid speculation, much of it had to do with Pitt reportedly being unfaithful — a rumor that appeared to be accurate, given how quickly he got together with Angelina Jolie after the announcement.
In the intervening years, though, there have been more rumors about what really went down. The usually private Aniston doesn't like to talk about her relationships, but she finds one of the stories so egregious that she's finally speaking out against it.
Jennifer Aniston addresses baby rumors
For Jennifer Aniston, one of the hardest parts of her divorce from Brad Pitt was the speculation that he left her because she didn't want children. For years, the narrative surrounding Aniston was that she was career-focused and so uninterested in babies that she couldn't keep a man. "God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said, recounting the worst of the rumors to Allure. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies."
During her interview with the beauty mag, Aniston set a few things straight. Most importantly, she really wanted to be a mother. "All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it." But, though difficult, Aniston concluded that the hardship had been worth it. "I have zero regrets," said Aniston, now in her 50s.
The baby issue wasn't why she and Pitt broke up, but Aniston wouldn't go into any more detail. For those still holding out for a post-divorce reconciliation, it might be time to give up. Pitt has recently been linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce earlier this year from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. "It's the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up," an insider told People of the potential couple.