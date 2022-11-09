Jennifer Aniston Takes Aim At The Rumors About Why Her Marriage To Brad Pitt Ended

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been a topic of conversation since they got together in the 1990s, and have remained so since their divorce in the mid-2000s. True, they each went on to marry other people (and divorce them). Pitt even became a father of six. As for Aniston, she never had children, and fans have long held out hope for a reconciliation between the two.

While it would undoubtedly make the 80s and 90s babies happy to see Pitt and Aniston walk the red carpet together again, it always seemed unlikely. If you remember Pitt and Aniston's 2005 split, it was extraordinarily messy. They announced the split via a joint statement to People. "We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate," they said. "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media." As for that tabloid speculation, much of it had to do with Pitt reportedly being unfaithful — a rumor that appeared to be accurate, given how quickly he got together with Angelina Jolie after the announcement.

In the intervening years, though, there have been more rumors about what really went down. The usually private Aniston doesn't like to talk about her relationships, but she finds one of the stories so egregious that she's finally speaking out against it.