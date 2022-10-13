The Creative Way Brad Pitt Coped With His Messy Angelina Jolie Breakup

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of the most talked-about relationships in Hollywood, even though it started out with controversy after Pitt's marriage to Jennifer Aniston fell apart amid rumors of infidelity. Entertainment Weekly reports that Jolie and Pitt finally wed in 2014 at their stunning estate in the South of France. Together, the couple shares six children, three of whom were adopted, and three biological children.

According to People, Jolie pulled the plug on their relationship in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the catalyst for the split. "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids," Pitt told the outlet at the time. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time." A source close to the pair called the split a "shock" and it's been downhill since then. After Jolie filed the paperwork, things have been messy as the former flames have found themselves in the midst of a custody battle. A source told Us Weekly in June that Pitt has been "holed up" in his home amid the drama, though he enjoys spending time at his art studio on occasion. He's kept himself busy with other projects as well.

There's also another way that Pitt has been coping with the difficult split with Jolie, and it's safe to say that he gets by with a little help from his friends.