Louis Tomlinson Confesses He Wasn't Always Happy About Harry Styles' Solo Success

One Direction, the British boy band that became an international sensation following a stint on "The X Factor," dominated the charts for nearly a decade. In 2015, however, one year after Zayn Malik announced he'd be leaving the band to be a "normal 22-year-old," the remaining members announced that they'd be taking a temporary hiatus to embark on their solo projects, according to People. The next year, Us Weekly published a report where an anonymous source claimed One Direction's hiatus was actually a permanent disbandment. But even though it's sometimes felt that some members of One Direction couldn't stand each other, most of the members have hinted that they'd be open to reuniting sometime in the future.

In the meantime, all five members have launched solo careers to varying degrees of success. Malik was the first to take the plunge with his 2016 debut "Pillowtalk," which actually outranked One Direction's prior chart success, per MTV. The other members, including Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, have also achieved moderate successes with their solo efforts. However, the truth is that Harry Styles' career, which kicked off with his 2017 debut "Sign of the Times" and has expanded into three successful albums, tours, multiple Grammy nominations (and one win) and feature films — yes, "Don't Worry, Darling" counts despite its rotten reviews — has ascended him to planes that the other members have yet to reach.

Now, Louis Tomlinson has revealed that Styles' success once bothered him and the reason why.