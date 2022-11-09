What Does Prayin' In A Deer Stand By Luke Bryan Really Mean? Here's What We Think

When it comes to beloved country music stars, the "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" singer definitely makes the cut. Now, Luke Bryan's sharing his love for nature in his new single, "Prayin' In A Deer Stand." Since his debut in 2007, the "American Idol" judge has gone on to wow music fans with his catchy songs and heartwarming lyrical prowess. Because of his continued success, Bryan has gained many accolades, including Academy of Country Awards, CMT Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. He also made history in 2017 when he became the first artist to have six singles from the same album reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, per Forbes.

With seven studio albums under his belt, Bryan's now shifting his focus to a new music era. In July, the "Country On" singer gave fans an update on the forthcoming project in an interview with SirusXM's "The Highway Show." "I've got probably half of the project done ... We're working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs," he explained (via Billboard). Since then, Bryan has dropped a handful of singles to prepare for his upcoming album, including his new song, "Prayin' In A Deer Stand." Join us as we dive into the meaning behind the emotional track.