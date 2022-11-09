What Does Prayin' In A Deer Stand By Luke Bryan Really Mean? Here's What We Think
When it comes to beloved country music stars, the "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" singer definitely makes the cut. Now, Luke Bryan's sharing his love for nature in his new single, "Prayin' In A Deer Stand." Since his debut in 2007, the "American Idol" judge has gone on to wow music fans with his catchy songs and heartwarming lyrical prowess. Because of his continued success, Bryan has gained many accolades, including Academy of Country Awards, CMT Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. He also made history in 2017 when he became the first artist to have six singles from the same album reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, per Forbes.
With seven studio albums under his belt, Bryan's now shifting his focus to a new music era. In July, the "Country On" singer gave fans an update on the forthcoming project in an interview with SirusXM's "The Highway Show." "I've got probably half of the project done ... We're working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs," he explained (via Billboard). Since then, Bryan has dropped a handful of singles to prepare for his upcoming album, including his new song, "Prayin' In A Deer Stand." Join us as we dive into the meaning behind the emotional track.
Luke Bryan gets spiritual on Prayin' In A Deer Stand
Following the release of his two singles "Up" and "Country On," Luke Bryan is continuing his country music takeover with "Prayin' In A Deer Stand." Unlike his two previous releases, the five-time Entertainer of the Year is focusing on his spiritual roots and his love for nature. "I think I read somewhere in the Good Book / Says he's everywhere, up in this tree with the wind and the leaves," he sings, per Genius. As the song continues, Bryan expresses the importance of taking a break from the technological world and heading out in nature to reconnect with your spirit. "I do my prayin' in the deer stand, on my back-forty church / Thinkin' bout life on a cold sunrise, yeah, that's my Heaven on Earth / Me and God in a cornfield," he croons throughout the chorus.
On the song's second verse, the beloved artist reassures music listeners that prayer and a spiritual journey can take place anywhere, whether it be "on a pier" or while listening to a church choir sing. In a press release obtained by Nicki Swift, Bryan gave further insight into the track and its deeper meaning. "This is such a personal song to me. The world can be a busy place, and I like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me," he explained. "There is just something about it that never gets old."