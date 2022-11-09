Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades First Marriage To Jessica Simpson At Love Is Blind Reunion
Nick Lachey has seemingly shaded his first marriage to Jessica Simpson during the "Love is Blind" Season 3 reunion special. In the early 2000s, the reality TV genre started to take the world by storm. While shows like "The Real World" and "Survivor" made waves, none compared to MTV's hit series "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" — which brought a new type of reality TV format to airwaves.
During its three-season run, the series followed Lachey and Simpson as they navigated their first years of marriage and individual careers in the music industry. While "Newlyweds" delivered an array of iconic moments, including Simpson's unforgettable "chicken of the sea" moment, the show ended after its third season due to the pair's divorce in 2005. "This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other," the former couple said at the time," per MTV.
In the years following their high-profile divorce, Simpson and Lachey moved on to new partners and marriages. In July 2011, the 98 Degrees singer tied the knot with TV host Vanessa Minnillo. "For us, this is just a stepping stone to do what we ultimately want, and that's to start a family together," the couple told People at the time. While Lachey seems to be thriving in his second marriage, the "The Masked Singer" star seemingly shaded his past nuptials to Simpson.
Nick Lachey says marriage is better the second time
Over the past 10 years, Nick Lachey has been happily married to his second wife, Vanessa Lachey. However, before he obtained marital bliss with the former "TRL" host, the 98 Degrees singer made headlines for his first marriage to Jessica Simpson, which ended in divorce in 2005. While divorce may sour some people's outlook on getting remarried, the decision seemed to have the opposite effect on Lachey.
During the reunion special for Netflix's "Love is Blind" — which Nick and Vanessa host — Nick seemingly shaded his first marriage by comparing it to his first. He told contestant Matt Bolton: "[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?" (via Us Weekly). Like Lachey, Bolton tied the knot for a second time with his co-star, Colleen Reed, after being previously married to his high school sweetheart.
The "What's Left of Me" singer isn't the only one to have found happiness the second time around. Simpson, who married football player Eric Johnson in 2014, has echoed similar sentiments. In a 2014 interview on "Today," Simpson opened up about what made marriage to Johnson different from Lachey. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she explained to former host Matt Lauer (via Yahoo! News). "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."