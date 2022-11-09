Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades First Marriage To Jessica Simpson At Love Is Blind Reunion

Nick Lachey has seemingly shaded his first marriage to Jessica Simpson during the "Love is Blind" Season 3 reunion special. In the early 2000s, the reality TV genre started to take the world by storm. While shows like "The Real World" and "Survivor" made waves, none compared to MTV's hit series "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" — which brought a new type of reality TV format to airwaves.

During its three-season run, the series followed Lachey and Simpson as they navigated their first years of marriage and individual careers in the music industry. While "Newlyweds" delivered an array of iconic moments, including Simpson's unforgettable "chicken of the sea" moment, the show ended after its third season due to the pair's divorce in 2005. "This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other," the former couple said at the time," per MTV.

In the years following their high-profile divorce, Simpson and Lachey moved on to new partners and marriages. In July 2011, the 98 Degrees singer tied the knot with TV host Vanessa Minnillo. "For us, this is just a stepping stone to do what we ultimately want, and that's to start a family together," the couple told People at the time. While Lachey seems to be thriving in his second marriage, the "The Masked Singer" star seemingly shaded his past nuptials to Simpson.