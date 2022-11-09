Cody Johnson's 2022 CMA Tearjerker Performance Has Fans In Their Feels

Country music singer Cody Johnson sings, "If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back," in his song "'Til You Can't," per Genius Lyrics. Johnson took those lyrics to heart when he snagged his first CMA Award. According to The Boot, the powerful country ballad won Music Video of the Year before the November 9, 2022, broadcast.

Johnson also admitted that he felt the message of the song during a scary situation. He was reportedly in a private jet with his wife Brandi and managers when the plane almost crashed, per Country Thang Daily. Although it landed safely, it was still a scary moment. Johnston explained that he thought about not being able to tell people he loved them and about the things he has yet to accomplish in his life. "Our days are numbered, and I think it's something people need to hear," he said.

Even one of the writers of the hit song, Ben Stennis, had a personal tie to the theme. "My childhood is that first verse," he told Wide Open Country, adding that he remembers being "too busy" in college to go fishing with his grandfather — unbeknownst that the last time he went fishing with him would actually be the last time. The song translated well from the writers, to the singer, and now to the fans.