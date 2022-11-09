People Rave Over Luke Bryan's 2022 CMAs Performance

For years, Luke Bryan has been a fan favorite in the country music industry. He proved that to be true when he did BuzzFeed Celeb's "Thirst Tweets" in 2020. He read tweets from his fans, complimenting him on his smile and his dance moves, as well as thirsting over his rear end in his jeans. Reading all of the tweets prompted the singer to say, "Some of my fans need to go to church."

The "I Don't Want This Night to End" singer recently experienced an unexpected moment onstage that further proved how entertaining he is. According to Music Mayhem, a shirtless man climbed up on the stage while he was performing "That's My Kind Of Night" at a concert on November 5. Instead of getting security to escort the fan off the stage, he let him run around as he realized the fan just wanted to have some harmless fun.

The "American Idol" judge also knows how to touch people's hearts with his music. "The first time I heard "Country On," I loved what was being said. I loved who it was being said to [Americans]," he told Country Now about his latest single. He mentioned that he also loved how "classic-sounding" the song was. And it seems that fans love the song as well.