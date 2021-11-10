Why Luke Bryan's CMA Opening Has Carrie Underwood Fans Fuming

Talk about a poker face ... or not. At November 10's Country Music Association Awards, country music star Carrie Underwood certainly let her emotions get the best of her.

Hosting the award show for the night, Luke Bryan opened with a short monologue discussing — and joking — about how this year's CMAs looks much different than the last. This year, per the Tennessean, the CMA Awards headed back to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after having a smaller, audience-free ceremony last year. To commemorate being back together, Bryan let everyone know safety was a top priority of the award show, "We're following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe and it's so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together," he said in his monologue before joking, "Or immunized? Who is it? Just playing!"

From there, the cameras quickly shot to Underwood, who gave a sharp side-eye toward the joke as it threw some serious shade to her and her husband.