Why Luke Bryan's CMA Opening Has Carrie Underwood Fans Fuming
Talk about a poker face ... or not. At November 10's Country Music Association Awards, country music star Carrie Underwood certainly let her emotions get the best of her.
Hosting the award show for the night, Luke Bryan opened with a short monologue discussing — and joking — about how this year's CMAs looks much different than the last. This year, per the Tennessean, the CMA Awards headed back to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after having a smaller, audience-free ceremony last year. To commemorate being back together, Bryan let everyone know safety was a top priority of the award show, "We're following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe and it's so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together," he said in his monologue before joking, "Or immunized? Who is it? Just playing!"
From there, the cameras quickly shot to Underwood, who gave a sharp side-eye toward the joke as it threw some serious shade to her and her husband.
Luke Bryan's joke dissed Carrie Underwood's husband
When Luke Bryan joked that everyone at the CMA Awards had been immunized, he took a jab at Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, who openly supported Aaron Rodgers' stance on COVID-19.
In early November, Rodgers revealed he was not vaccinated for COVID-19 after contracting the virus, but stated he was "immunized" back in August. Rodgers has vehemently stood by his decision, and on November 6, Fisher did as well — causing a stir in the county music community. "I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience," Underwood's husband wrote on Instagram, backing Rodgers. "These past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it's about control over our lives. I won't stand for that," he continued.
By looks of Underwood's side-eye, she certainly wasn't happy Bryan made an indirect joke at her husband during the awards — and neither were her fans. One user wrote on Twitter, "Did they really cut to Carrie Underwood when Luke brought up Covid vaccines? Lol." To which another user added, "Dang Carrie Underwood did not like that immunized joke."