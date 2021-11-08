Carrie Underwood's Husband Just Spoke Out About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been making headlines after he lied about getting the COVID-19 vaccine — and came down with the coronavirus. The Green Bay Packers quarterback said that he was "immunized" back in August, according to CNN, but following a positive COVID test in November, he revealed that he never actually got vaccinated. Rodgers will need to quarantine for a total of 10 days, and then produce a negative COVID test before he is allowed to return to normal activities with his team, per NFL protocol.

Rodgers did not play in the November 7 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but was a topic of conversation during FOX's NFL pre-game show, according to Yahoo! Sports. "I'd give Aaron Rodgers some advice," former NFLer turned sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw said. "It would have been nice if he'd just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that's what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone," he added.

Rodgers is getting lit up by other athletes as well, including former Los Angeles Lakers' player Kareem Abdul-Jabar. "If he ever requires open-heart surgery, will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart?" Abdul-Jabar wrote on his Substack, pointing out that Rodgers has consulted with Joe Rogan for advice on how to treat coronavirus. Carrie Underwood's husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, has also spoken out. Keep reading to find out what Fisher had to say.