Carrie Underwood's Husband Just Spoke Out About Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been making headlines after he lied about getting the COVID-19 vaccine — and came down with the coronavirus. The Green Bay Packers quarterback said that he was "immunized" back in August, according to CNN, but following a positive COVID test in November, he revealed that he never actually got vaccinated. Rodgers will need to quarantine for a total of 10 days, and then produce a negative COVID test before he is allowed to return to normal activities with his team, per NFL protocol.
Rodgers did not play in the November 7 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but was a topic of conversation during FOX's NFL pre-game show, according to Yahoo! Sports. "I'd give Aaron Rodgers some advice," former NFLer turned sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw said. "It would have been nice if he'd just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that's what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone," he added.
Rodgers is getting lit up by other athletes as well, including former Los Angeles Lakers' player Kareem Abdul-Jabar. "If he ever requires open-heart surgery, will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart?" Abdul-Jabar wrote on his Substack, pointing out that Rodgers has consulted with Joe Rogan for advice on how to treat coronavirus. Carrie Underwood's husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, has also spoken out. Keep reading to find out what Fisher had to say.
Mike Fisher stands with Aaron Rodgers
Former Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher took to Instagram to show his support for Aaron Rodgers. In a post titled "I stand with Aaron Rodgers," Fisher explained his opinion on the matter at hand. "I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated," Fisher captioned the post, adding that he feels that the National Hockey League and the National Football League are "ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions." Fisher believes that athletes should have daily testing for all players and coaches. Fisher goes on to say that the past two years hasn't been about health, but rather "about control over our lives." Fisher makes it clear that he believes in "medical freedom" and says that anyone who has lost a job over a vaccine mandate has been treated unfairly. "We need to stand up now before it's too late," Fisher said.
Meanwhile, Rodgers is hoping to feel better and rejoin the Packers as soon as he is able. However, he may have some serious fines coming his way. According to Sports Illustrated, the NFL is looking into whether or not he went against COVID-19 protocol over the past several months.