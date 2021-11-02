The Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Completely Changed His Look

By now we've probably all seen that infamous Aaron Rodgers meme. You know the one. It shows the quarterback laying down on the field during a game in his full Green Bay Packers gear with his helmet coming up over his head and a very bemused look on his face.

The hilarious moment inspired various quips from football fans the world over, particularly over on NFL Meme's Facebook page where somewhat of a caption contest broke out in the comments section. "I knew another legendary meme had been born when it happened," one person commented, while another joked, "My daughter when she hears me going through her Halloween candy in the kitchen." Rodgers himself even saw the funny side, changing his Twitter header to an edited version of the photo showing him shooting lazers from his eyes.

What really made the snap though was the fact that it didn't actually look a whole lot like the Rodgers we know and love. The multi-millionaire football superstar showed off a scruffier beard and longer locks we're not really used to seeing, making him look almost totally different to the man who caused quite the stir when he went public with his secret romance with Shailene Woodley in early 2021. But why exactly did he look so different? Well, the answer might surprise you.