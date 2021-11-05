Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy
NFL star Aaron Rodgers has come under fire as of late. As an unvaccinated player for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has stirred up plenty of controversy regarding his stance against COVID-19 vaccines. On November 3rd, his contentious beliefs came to a head when he tested positive for COVID-19.
The news sent shockwaves through the NFL and the sports world as a whole. Following the announcement, the NFL revealed that, per their COVID-19 protocol, Rodgers must spend a mandatory 10 days away from his team. This, in turn, has effectively removed him from the Packers' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rising star Jordan Love is set to take his place for the time being, the NFL noted.
Given Rodgers' undeniable athleticism on the field, his absence will certainly deal a major blow to the Packers. Rodgers, who had previously sought an exemption from the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, previously went on record to state that he had been "immunized" against the deadly disease. Now, just days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, Rodgers is making his voice loud and clear.
Aaron Rodgers targeted the 'woke mob' and 'cancel culture' in diatribe
Aaron Rodgers has certainly ruffled a lot of feathers with his stance against COVID-19 vaccines. More feathers were ruffled when he was removed from the Green Bay Packers' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs — but the ruffling doesn't stop there! Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers called out the "woke mob" and claimed there is a "witch hunt" against him in the process.
"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told the WWE commentator on November 5 (via Yahoo). "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself," he further added. The football star claimed he did his research on the vaccines and realized he was allergic to some ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna shots. Regarding Johnson & Johnson, he revealed apprehension after learning of its potential side effects.
"The vaccines do offer some protection for sure but there is a lot we don't know about them. ... There is a lot to natural immunity," Rodgers claimed, per CNN. "If you have gotten Covid and recovered from it, that's the best boost to immunity you can have." (According to an October study by the CDC, a recovered COVID-19 infection does provide some immunity to the virus, but not as much as vaccinations do.) He also made it a point that he's "not an anti-vax flat earther," but rather a "critical thinker."