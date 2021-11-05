Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy

Aaron Rodgers has certainly ruffled a lot of feathers with his stance against COVID-19 vaccines. More feathers were ruffled when he was removed from the Green Bay Packers' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs — but the ruffling doesn't stop there! Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers called out the "woke mob" and claimed there is a "witch hunt" against him in the process.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told the WWE commentator on November 5 (via Yahoo). "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself," he further added. The football star claimed he did his research on the vaccines and realized he was allergic to some ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna shots. Regarding Johnson & Johnson, he revealed apprehension after learning of its potential side effects.

​​"The vaccines do offer some protection for sure but there is a lot we don't know about them. ... There is a lot to natural immunity," Rodgers claimed, per CNN. "If you have gotten Covid and recovered from it, that's the best boost to immunity you can have." (According to an October study by the CDC, a recovered COVID-19 infection does provide some immunity to the virus, but not as much as vaccinations do.) He also made it a point that he's "not an anti-vax flat earther," but rather a "critical thinker."