Everything We Know About Aaron Rodgers Being Unvaccinated And Fighting COVID-19

As of November 3, the Green Bay Packers are riding a seven-game winning streak that's put quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a good mood, especially for someone who was considering leaving the franchise ahead of the 2021-22 season. "Obviously winning cures a lot of that," Rodgers told USA Today in response to rumors that he was "disgruntled" going into the season. "I'm still in Green Bay and having the time of my life," he added. It's possible that Rodgers' earlier annoyance may have been compounded by the NFL's approach to limiting the spread of COVID-19. In November 2020, the three-time MVP called out the league's "double standards" in an interview with former Indianapolis Colts punter, Pat McAfee (via CBS Sports).

"You can go down to practice and hit each other and be in close contact, but you have to have plexiglass in between you and the guy next to you in the locker room," Rodgers questioned. "You can dap up a guy after the game, but you can't eat at the same lunch table as a teammate?"

The Super Bowl winner has also stated publicly that he would not judge anyone on the team who was not vaccinated, per ESPN. "I think it's a personal decision," he shared. However, because Rodgers chose an alternate treatment to the vaccine, the NFL ultimately ruled that he would be considered an unvaccinated person, despite his petition otherwise. It's therefore unsurprising that Rodgers has since contracted the coronavirus, as CNN reported. Here's everything we know so far.