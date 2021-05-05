Why Fans Are So Angry With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may play for the NFL's Green Bay Packers. However, it was Wisconsin fans who attended an MLB Milwaukee Brewers game that let the athlete know that they weren't pleased with what he's done — or rather, what he's currently doing and what he might do in the near future.

According to the New York Post, while the Brewers were playing a home game at American Family Field on May 4, a commercial came on the video board and what fans saw in the ad apparently set them off. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Todd Rosiak tweeted about what went down, writing, "Aaron Rodgers doing a commercial for Bergstrom Autos on the video board between innings, and I'm hearing some audible booing from the crowd." Ouch!

So why were some fans (or ex-fans) so upset? Well, as the New York Post notes, "Rodgers is locked in an ugly staredown with the Green Bay front office, with reports saying the nine-time Pro Bowler has no plans to return to the team and wants to be traded." Beyond that, additional buzz is saying that the top athlete isn't interested in returning unless general manager Brian Gutekunst is let go from the team.

While Rodgers obviously has a big decision ahead of him (and potential drama brewing around him), it seems pretty clear that there are those who aren't thrilled with what's going on.