Tiffany Trump Is Reportedly 'Flipping Out' At The Possibility Of A Hurricane Ruining Her Wedding Weekend

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former president Donald Trump, certainly isn't a stranger to the spotlight. The Georgetown Law graduate boasts an impressive social media following of 1.3 million on Instagram alone, and she uses the platform to share a variety of things, including some glimpses into her personal life — one of those being her romance with Michael Boulos. Tiffany posts milestones like their engagement anniversary, sharing a photo of Boulos down on one knee in front of the White House Rose Garden. According to Page Six, the pair met in 2018, while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. Like Tiffany, Boulos comes from a wealthy family that "owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate," and that money shows. People reports that Tiffany's sparkler is worth a whopping $1.2 million.

The couple plans to wed at Donald's posh pad at Mar-A-Lago, in Palm Beach on November 12, per Page Six. "There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany's big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair," a source told the outlet. A year prior, a different source told Page Six what a big deal the wedding is to Tiffany. "Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding," the source shared. "Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there."

But, there's one problem.