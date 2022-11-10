The Kardashians Shade Blac Chyna For Foiling The Fun Of Kourtney's Wedding Planning

Fans who've been "keeping up" with the Kardashian-Jenner family are well-aware of their beef with Blac Chyna, who had an infamously rocky romance with Rob Kardashian. In 2017, Chyna filed a $100 million defamation suit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, per The Cut. She claimed that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner had gotten her E! series "Rob & Chyna" cancelled, alleging that the family told TV executives that she brutally attacked Rob, per BBC. In May, the jury ruled in the Kardashian-Jenners' favor, finding that their interference with Chyna's reality TV show had no impact on her contract.

Though the trial is over, viewers can catch up on the drama on "The Kardashians." As depicted in a recent episode, the family was extremely worn out from their legal battle. In a confessional clip (via People), Kris revealed, "I am absolutely mentally, spiritually, physically tired — tired from the trial, tired from being in the courthouse all day every day, tired of thinking about this. It's just exhausting, so definitely a two-martini night. Maybe three!" While Kris loosened up with booze, Kourtney headed to Milan to try on a wedding dress. Let's just say that Kris and company weren't thrilled to be missing out on the fun with Kourtney ... and Blac Chyna took the heat for it.