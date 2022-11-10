The Kardashians Shade Blac Chyna For Foiling The Fun Of Kourtney's Wedding Planning
Fans who've been "keeping up" with the Kardashian-Jenner family are well-aware of their beef with Blac Chyna, who had an infamously rocky romance with Rob Kardashian. In 2017, Chyna filed a $100 million defamation suit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, per The Cut. She claimed that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner had gotten her E! series "Rob & Chyna" cancelled, alleging that the family told TV executives that she brutally attacked Rob, per BBC. In May, the jury ruled in the Kardashian-Jenners' favor, finding that their interference with Chyna's reality TV show had no impact on her contract.
Though the trial is over, viewers can catch up on the drama on "The Kardashians." As depicted in a recent episode, the family was extremely worn out from their legal battle. In a confessional clip (via People), Kris revealed, "I am absolutely mentally, spiritually, physically tired — tired from the trial, tired from being in the courthouse all day every day, tired of thinking about this. It's just exhausting, so definitely a two-martini night. Maybe three!" While Kris loosened up with booze, Kourtney headed to Milan to try on a wedding dress. Let's just say that Kris and company weren't thrilled to be missing out on the fun with Kourtney ... and Blac Chyna took the heat for it.
The Kardashian-Jenner family missed Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress fitting
In light of their intense trial, the Kardashian-Jenner family didn't pass over an opportunity to throw shade at Blac Chyna. In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian, who is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, had her wedding dress fitting in Milan as the Los Angeles trial approached its end, per People. Needless to say, Kourtney's family was unable to accompany her to the fitting. The bride-to-be shared, "I sent photos to my sisters and my mom, and they were all like, 'We wish we could be there, Blac Chyna's ruining it all.'"
While Kourtney's family couldn't be there to calm her nerves, Barker was right by his then-fiancé's side at the Dolce & Gabbana dress fitting, per the Daily Mail. Before heading out, Kourtney said, "Guys, are we gonna cry today? I feel like ... I have anxiety." Though Kris was unable to show up in person, Kourtney got her mom's dress approval on a video call. On the phone, Kris Jenner gushed, "Oh my goodness, Kourt, you look so beautiful. I want to cry. I would have never thought I would be looking at you in a wedding dress naked in the shower."