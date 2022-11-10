Tiger Woods Is Returning To Golf Sooner Than You Might Think
Tiger Woods took a major hiatus after missing the cut at the British Open Championship in July, per CNBC. But that hasn't been his only career challenge. Woods has endured a series of injuries throughout his professional golfing career. In 2021, he survived a serious car accident after driving 45 mph over the legal speed limit, according to CNBC. Although he did not apologize for speeding, he mentioned that he was "so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911" after his car flipped over. At first, it was unclear how serious his injuries were. However, Woods ultimately revealed the severity of the incident, as well as his injuries.
During a media appearance, he said, "I'm lucky to be alive and to still have the limb. I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me ... (amputation) was on the table" (via USA Today). There was major concern that Woods would never play professionally again or take part in a future PGA Tour. He revealed, "As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's gonna happen."
But, in April, he made his professional golfing return at the 2022 Masters, according to CBS Sports, which marked his first event in 17 months following the accident. And while Woods appeared to be back to normal, missing the cut at the British Open Championship in July took a toll on him and it quickly became a mystery if he would play again this year.
Tiger Woods will return to the course in December
Despite a slight setback at the British Open, Tiger Woods is set to make his return to the green before the end of this year. The professional golfer has announced on social media that he will play at the Hero World Challenge in December. He tweeted, "I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year's #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!" This is the first time Woods will play in a professional event since missing the cut at the British Open Championship in July, per NPR.
After missing the cut, he said, "It's very emotional for me. To me it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St. Andrews. And the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling" (via NPR).
Now, he will return to the course at the Hero World Challenge, a competition that was founded by Woods and his father, according to Fox News. The competition is set to take place in Albany, Bahamas, from December 1 to 4. Other golfers who will compete in the Hero World Challenge include returning champion Victor Hovland, as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.