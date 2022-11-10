Tiger Woods Is Returning To Golf Sooner Than You Might Think

Tiger Woods took a major hiatus after missing the cut at the British Open Championship in July, per CNBC. But that hasn't been his only career challenge. Woods has endured a series of injuries throughout his professional golfing career. In 2021, he survived a serious car accident after driving 45 mph over the legal speed limit, according to CNBC. Although he did not apologize for speeding, he mentioned that he was "so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911" after his car flipped over. At first, it was unclear how serious his injuries were. However, Woods ultimately revealed the severity of the incident, as well as his injuries.

During a media appearance, he said, "I'm lucky to be alive and to still have the limb. I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me ... (amputation) was on the table" (via USA Today). There was major concern that Woods would never play professionally again or take part in a future PGA Tour. He revealed, "As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's gonna happen."

But, in April, he made his professional golfing return at the 2022 Masters, according to CBS Sports, which marked his first event in 17 months following the accident. And while Woods appeared to be back to normal, missing the cut at the British Open Championship in July took a toll on him and it quickly became a mystery if he would play again this year.