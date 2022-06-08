The Real Reason Tiger Woods Won't Compete In The US Open
Tiger Woods isn't ready to make his big comeback just yet. Woods is still on the mend from the car accident he experienced in February 2021. At the time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the golf legend was "extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics," per USA Today. Wood's manager told AP Sports the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries," rendering him out of commission and in dire need of treatment.
In an interview with Golf Digest, the pro athlete said that the accident had been life-changing. "This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced, " he said, adding that he's prioritizing his road to recovery. "My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time."
Now that it's been more than a year since the unfortunate incident, fans have been wondering when he'll make his much-awaited comeback. But according to the golf champ, he's not ready to play competitive golf at this time.
Tiger Woods said he 'needs more time'
In May, Tiger Woods had to withdraw from playing the PGA Championship due to leg issues. The New York Times reported that he had been seen limping and clearly struggling on the golf course, and after posting a career-worst round, he decided it wasn't worth it. "Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement. "We admire Tiger's valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries."
And Woods is indeed continuing to recover, as he announced that he won't be participating in the upcoming U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. "... my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," he wrote in a tweet. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"
Woods has historically surprised everyone with his previous comebacks, so fans can trust that he won't go back on his word. After all, he already professed his passion for competition. "Well, I love competing and I feel like, if I can still compete at the highest level, I'm going to," he said at a press conference, per The Guardian. "If I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here."