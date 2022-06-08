The Real Reason Tiger Woods Won't Compete In The US Open

In May, Tiger Woods had to withdraw from playing the PGA Championship due to leg issues. The New York Times reported that he had been seen limping and clearly struggling on the golf course, and after posting a career-worst round, he decided it wasn't worth it. "Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement. "We admire Tiger's valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries."

And Woods is indeed continuing to recover, as he announced that he won't be participating in the upcoming U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. "... my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," he wrote in a tweet. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

Woods has historically surprised everyone with his previous comebacks, so fans can trust that he won't go back on his word. After all, he already professed his passion for competition. "Well, I love competing and I feel like, if I can still compete at the highest level, I'm going to," he said at a press conference, per The Guardian. "If I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here."