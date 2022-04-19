What We Know About Tiger Woods' Future Career Plans

It's no secret that Tiger Woods didn't exactly place as highly as he'd have liked during the 2022 Masters. The legendary golfer finished in 47th position during the tournament, but Woods still played pretty well considering it was playing mere months after his serious car accident that had the whole world worried. Woods totalled his car in February 2021 and suffered multiple injuries to his legs, which included fractures to his tibia and fibula, putting a big question mark over whether or not the athlete would ever even be able to play the game again.

Woods later admitted he didn't think he'd ever be able to go back to the game in the same way he used to play, telling Golf Digest in December 2021, "I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose... a few events a year and you play around that." He continued, "It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

So, it's safe to say then that all eyes were on Woods when he returned to the Masters in April after previously winning the massive tournament on five different occasions, but his performance has fans questioning if we'll ever see the star back at the event ever again.