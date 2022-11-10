Dave Chappelle's Upcoming SNL Hosting Gig Is Reportedly Causing A Stir Behind The Scenes

In October 2021, comedian Dave Chappelle came under fire for a series of jokes from his Netflix comedy special, "The Closer," where he made what many considered to be anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ punch-downs. Calling himself "Team TERF" (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) in reference to J.K. Rowling's own brush with anti-trans rhetoric and subsequent backlash, he also had scathing critiques for arguably the most famous transgender person, Caitlyn Jenner, per Us Weekly. Comedy fans flooded social media with their displeasure, calling him queer- and transphobic. One fan said he was trying to pit Black people against the queer community, and another said it was "disgusting" Netflix would give this special a platform. It resulted in many Netflix workers staging a walk-out in protest of his show remaining on the streaming platform, per the New York Post.

Then in May, Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl comedy show in Los Angeles. He was performing during the "Netflix is a Joke" festival, when a man jumped onstage and bowled him over. Police say the assailant was holding a fake gun with a real blade concealed inside the toy, per Page Six. The assailant was reportedly motivated to attack due to Chappelle's transphobic jokes, per CBS News.

Now, it seems the comedian is facing further consequences in connection with his upcoming "Saturday Night Live" hosting stint.