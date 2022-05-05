What Dave Chappelle Really Thought After He Was Attacked On Stage

On May 3, comedian Dave Chapelle was attacked onstage during a stand-up routine. Chapelle was performing as part of Netflix's live comedy festival when an individual rushed onto the stage and pummeled Chapelle — the suspect was carrying a replica handgun which concealed a knife, according to the Los Angeles Times. After security managed to overpower the individual, Chapelle continued his set.

The suspect has since been identified as Isaiah Lee, and was booked by the LAPD in the early hours of May 4, ABC News reported. Details of what went down after the assault took place are still being gathered, however, multiple sources state that the suspect was chased backstage. In a press release obtained by the New York Post, police stated, "Hollywood Bowl uniformed security officers, who witnessed the incident, engaged the suspect and removed him from the victim and took him into custody."

Although the "Chappelle's Show" star seemed to brush off the attack and continue performing, new information is surfacing that gives insight into what Chapelle himself makes of the whole incident.