Jason Momoa Literally Bared All In Spicy Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance
Jason Momoa has become known for his domineering acting skills, but also for his striking good looks. Momoa started his acting career as a cast member on "Baywatch: Hawaii," but was thrust into fame as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones." The Hawaiian native quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his intense, and often shirtless, scenes. To this day, people are still tweeting about his breakout role. One person said, "Restarted game of thrones and it's like I don't know how... but I forgot how hot Jason Momoa is in it."
Momoa was previously asked about the abundance of shirtless scenes he has to participate in, and the actor had a cheeky response. He told the New York Post in 2011, "People are like, "Momoa's got his shirt off again!" It's not funny! I grew up in the Midwest. I'm raised to actually think, to use my brain." Despite his coy assertion, Momoa has seemingly leaned into the sex symbol label by regularly posting shirtless snaps on his Instagram. Now, the actor is upping the stakes and has bared it all on national television.
Jason Momoa stripped down to traditional Hawaiian Malo
Ever since "Game of Thrones," Jason Momoa has quickly become a Hollywood heartthrob. The "Aquaman" star even received an endorsement by People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive pick, John Legend, to take on the coveted title. "Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa," Legend said. "That's the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback." And while Momoa has yet to be granted the title, that hasn't stopped the actor from showing off his good looks.
During a November 9 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Momoa was asked about his now-famous Instagram post – which showed him fishing in a barely-there garment. "That's a traditional Malo, it's what the Hawaiians wear," Momoa said. He went on to reveal that he was wearing the traditional fishing garb in order to easily tan his buttocks — as he is currently filming the Apple TV+ series, "Chief of War," which is set in colonial Hawaii. The late-night host then proceeded to ask the actor if the Malo was comfortable, prompting an unexpected response. "Oh my god, yes! I actually don't like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time," Momoa said, before stripping down on-air. Momoa -– who was promoting his film "Slumberland" -– eventually put his clothes back on, as Kimmel laughed hysterically.