Jason Momoa Literally Bared All In Spicy Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance

Jason Momoa has become known for his domineering acting skills, but also for his striking good looks. Momoa started his acting career as a cast member on "Baywatch: Hawaii," but was thrust into fame as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones." The Hawaiian native quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his intense, and often shirtless, scenes. To this day, people are still tweeting about his breakout role. One person said, "Restarted game of thrones and it's like I don't know how... but I forgot how hot Jason Momoa is in it."

Momoa was previously asked about the abundance of shirtless scenes he has to participate in, and the actor had a cheeky response. He told the New York Post in 2011, "People are like, "Momoa's got his shirt off again!" It's not funny! I grew up in the Midwest. I'm raised to actually think, to use my brain." Despite his coy assertion, Momoa has seemingly leaned into the sex symbol label by regularly posting shirtless snaps on his Instagram. Now, the actor is upping the stakes and has bared it all on national television.