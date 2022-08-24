Jason Momoa Reveals Why His Body Has Changed So Much
Jason Momoa's carved physique and sweet smile may make his fans swoon, but that's not the only reason so many people love the "Dune" actor. The Hawaiian hunk is beautiful on the inside as well as the outside, and he's a dedicated family man. In a 2016 interview with Men's Health, the "Aquaman" actor talked about his family as much as he did his legendary workout routine. "I really can't tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids," he said. "Wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I'm more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around."
The "Justice League" actor's dedication to family is well-known, so Momoa broke everyone's heart when he split from longtime wife Lisa Bonet. But in March, the actor explained he and Bonet are still a family. "We're not back together," Momoa told Access Hollywood. "We're family. We have two beautiful children together." A photo of Momoa in May had people worried about his health, but the actor revealed to James Corden why his body has changed recently. Turns out that even Aquaman is only human.
Jason Momoa says he has a 'dad bod' after surgery
Jason Momoa claims he has a "dad bod" after hernia surgery in March. The "Aquaman" star chatted on August 23 with James Corden on "The Late Late Show" and explained that he had hernia surgery and isn't back to his normal workouts. "Not really doing sit-ups," Momoa told the British host. "Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer." Corden teased the hunky action star, "You can't say you've got a dad bod! You can't. It's not a dad bod." The 43-year-old actor said, "Well, I don't want to do any more sit-ups!"
The Cleveland Clinic describes a hernia as what "happens when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in your muscle or tissue."
During an October 2021 interview (via Daily Mail), Momoa said he'd had more injuries while filming but loved his work. "I just kinda give it," the "See" star explained. "I love my job, and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I'm an aging superhero now." But some fans might not agree with Momoa saying he's an aging superhero. In May, the "Dune" star posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram while getting an MRI with the caption: "You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends."
Momoa's relationship with Eiza Gonzalez appears to be back on track, so we're guessing she's doesn't mind his so-called "dad bod!"