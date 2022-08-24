Jason Momoa Reveals Why His Body Has Changed So Much

Jason Momoa claims he has a "dad bod" after hernia surgery in March. The "Aquaman" star chatted on August 23 with James Corden on "The Late Late Show" and explained that he had hernia surgery and isn't back to his normal workouts. "Not really doing sit-ups," Momoa told the British host. "Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer." Corden teased the hunky action star, "You can't say you've got a dad bod! You can't. It's not a dad bod." The 43-year-old actor said, "Well, I don't want to do any more sit-ups!"

The Cleveland Clinic describes a hernia as what "happens when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in your muscle or tissue."

During an October 2021 interview (via Daily Mail), Momoa said he'd had more injuries while filming but loved his work. "I just kinda give it," the "See" star explained. "I love my job, and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I'm an aging superhero now." But some fans might not agree with Momoa saying he's an aging superhero. In May, the "Dune" star posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram while getting an MRI with the caption: "You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends."

Momoa's relationship with Eiza Gonzalez appears to be back on track, so we're guessing she's doesn't mind his so-called "dad bod!"