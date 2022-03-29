Jason Momoa Breaks Everyone's Hearts All Over Again With His Lisa Bonet Relationship Update

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke fans' hearts when they announced their divorce. The celebrity couple made a statement about the break-up in a since-deleted Instagram post, which said, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage." Momoa and Bonet began their relationship in 2005. They shared two children, and the "Aquaman" star has been an involved stepdad to Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz. The celebrity couple made their relationship legal when they married in 2017.

In late February, several media reports showed that Momoa and Bonet were getting back together! One of the many sweet aspects of the celebrity couple's romance was that Momoa had crushed on Bonet since childhood. During a 2017 visit to "The Late Show with James Corden," the "Justice League" star confessed to Corden, "Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV ... I have always wanted to meet her, and she was a queen, always." To summarize, the news broke fans' hearts, then fans got hope that Momoa and Bonet had reconciled ... But it turns out the hope was short-lived.