Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa's Divorce News Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are no longer an item, with the couple issuing a joint statement via Instagram on January 11 announcing their split.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read, contextualizing their separation as a result of what we've all been experiencing the past few years. "And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage," their post continued.
The couple went on to say that they weren't sharing their separation publicly because they thought it was "newsworthy," but rather wanted to let followers know in order to move on "with dignity and honesty." "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," Momoa and Bonet continued. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become."
The statement concluded with the couple sharing with fans that their dedication to their children would be "unwavering," but how are fans dealing with this surprising news?
People didn't see Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's split coming
To say that fans have been distraught by news of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's split would be an understatement. People have gushed over their nearly 17 year-long relationship, and many can't believe that they eventually called it quits. Fans of the couple took to social media to express their disappointment, saying that they did not see the divorce coming.
"I'm actually really shocked though," someone tweeted. "They had great chemistry on and off the screen." Another commenter wrote, "I usually don't comment on these [sic] news but this one I did not see coming. My best to the both of them moving on," while one fan said, "I'm shocked by this news Jason and Lisa looked happy together." And one particularly distressed commenter declared, "Can't believe Lisa bonet and Jason are over. I'm speechless."
Ultimately though, many wish Momoa and Bonet the best and hope they remain friends even after pulling the plug on their relationship: "Honestly sad about this. Hoping it was an amicable decision, and that they can remain friends for both them and their kids," a fan noted.