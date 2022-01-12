Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa's Divorce News Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are no longer an item, with the couple issuing a joint statement via Instagram on January 11 announcing their split.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read, contextualizing their separation as a result of what we've all been experiencing the past few years. "And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage," their post continued.

The couple went on to say that they weren't sharing their separation publicly because they thought it was "newsworthy," but rather wanted to let followers know in order to move on "with dignity and honesty." "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," Momoa and Bonet continued. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

The statement concluded with the couple sharing with fans that their dedication to their children would be "unwavering," but how are fans dealing with this surprising news?