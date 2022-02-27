Are Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Really Considering Getting Back Together?

Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet getting back together? In January, the sweet celebrity couple broke fans' hearts when they announced they were parting ways. Momoa and Bonet made a joint statement about their split in a since-deleted Instagram post, which said, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage." The "Aquaman" star and "The Cosby Show" actor married in 2017, but started dating in 2005 and share two teenage children.

Despite the 13-year age difference, Bonet revealed there was something between them from the start. In a 2018 Net-a-Porter interview, Bonet confessed, "I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other ... In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do." One of the sweetest things is that Momoa had a crush on his wife for many years. In 2017, Momoa revealed on "The Late Show with James Corden" that he'd been pining away for Bonet since he was a little boy. The "Justice League" star said, "Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV ... I have always wanted to meet her and she was a queen, always."

Knowing the history of Momoa and Bonet's relationship, you may not be too surprised to hear the latest news!