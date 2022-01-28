Jason Momoa's Rumored Living Situation Amid Lisa Bonet Split Is Raising Eyebrows
We all deal with breakups in our own way. Some of us get a fresh new haircut. You might adopt a pet to keep you company. Maybe you go on a weekend girls' trip to get away from it all. Ben Affleck got a phoenix tattoo. And don't get us started on the "divorce beard." If you're Jason Momoa, well, let us put it this way: How do you think Jason Momoa is dealing with his breakup from Lisa Bonet? By fully leaning into his Dothraki instincts of course, and going off the grid — or at least off the mortgage.
As wholesome and charming as they were while together, Momoa and Bonet's breakup has been even more inhumanly mature and gracious. Per Cosmopolitan, their joint statement announcing the split read, in part, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other~ to be who we are learning to become...our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children."
Now, it looks like Momoa has chosen to take his freedom pretty literally.
Jason Momoa moved into his RV
According to Page Six, newly single Jason Momoa has moved into a luxury RV, which is parked on his friend's property in California, close to where his ex Lisa Bonet still resides. However, the deluxe Ford camper, worth a reported $750k, isn't a new purchase, as Momoa has used the RV as a second home for years apparently. If the van looks familiar to you, that may be because you recognize it from when Momoa eschewed the traditional limo and arrived at the Hollywood premiere of "Aquaman" in it (pictured here).
"He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy," one unnamed source told The Sun, which totally tracks — we don't think Khal Drogo would be a huge fan of the Ritz either. That said, the RV is hardly a Dothraki tent. Momoa had it customized by the Colorado-based shop EarthRoamer. In an advertisement for the company (featuring Momoa himself), a spokesperson says, "It would take one guy a full year of his life to build one of these." We bet you'd even be pretty comfortable on Planet Arrakis from "Dune" in this thing.
Jason Momoa's living situation is making a stir
The public reactions to Jason Momoa's new living situation seem pretty evenly split between those who think he looks like even more of a badass, and those who think he just looks a little sad. Of course, there are also the jokes.
"Sick AF," one Twitter user opined, rather simply. "This tabloid saying Jason Momoa lives in a "van" when it's actually a luxury RV," wrote another. Others agreed, "Jason Momoa Makes Living In An RV Cool." On the flip side, there are also fans who feel pretty sorry for the newly divorced action star. "My heart hurts for him. I know the whole world is looking at him like he's the last slice of pizza but he's nursing a broken heart and living in an RV no matter how cool it is that has to suck so bad," tweeted one sympathetic fan. Another fan got philosophical, tweeting, "Divorce is hard. It effects you mentally and physically. Some people gain weight. Some people lose weight. Some people just feel relieved, and no more pain or suffering. Depends."
There were also those who took a more light-hearted tone. "He's Matt Foley, living in a van down by the river," one person tweeted, referencing a classic Chris Farley SNL bit. At this point, anything is a fair guess.
Jason Momoa is still lovable
Whether you think Jason Momoa in his RV home looks more like a free man living life on his own terms or a disheveled sad sack without direction, you certainly can't fault him for his heart of gold. He hasn't given many interviews or posted to social media about how deep, exactly, he is in his feelings right now, but a source told ET that they "were struggling in their relationship for quite some time" but "still have love for each other and respect one another." Momoa has gone out of his way to prove that, showing love to his now ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her daughter, that other national treasure Zoe Kravitz.
For instance, Momoa made headlines for showing Kravitz support on his Instagram, posting an image from the upcoming "Batman" movie, starring Kravitz as Catwoman. "So proud. Can't wait. March 4th. Love you Zozo," he wrote in the caption, tagging his former daughter-in-law. Kravitz responded in the comments, writing, "I love youuuuuuuuuu."
Is it weird that this is making us even sadder about the split than we were before? We need an RV of our own, and STAT.