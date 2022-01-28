Jason Momoa's Rumored Living Situation Amid Lisa Bonet Split Is Raising Eyebrows

We all deal with breakups in our own way. Some of us get a fresh new haircut. You might adopt a pet to keep you company. Maybe you go on a weekend girls' trip to get away from it all. Ben Affleck got a phoenix tattoo. And don't get us started on the "divorce beard." If you're Jason Momoa, well, let us put it this way: How do you think Jason Momoa is dealing with his breakup from Lisa Bonet? By fully leaning into his Dothraki instincts of course, and going off the grid — or at least off the mortgage.

As wholesome and charming as they were while together, Momoa and Bonet's breakup has been even more inhumanly mature and gracious. Per Cosmopolitan, their joint statement announcing the split read, in part, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other~ to be who we are learning to become...our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children."

Now, it looks like Momoa has chosen to take his freedom pretty literally.