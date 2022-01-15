Jason Momoa's Reported Behavior Before His Split With Lisa Bonet Is Eye-Opening

New year, new celebrity breakups. While 2021 might have given us plenty of new couples, including (reportedly) Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum — who showed some PDA at a Met Gala after-party, per People — 2022 has already brought about the demise of some of our favorite A-listers. On January 12, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa shocked fans by taking to Instagram to announce his breakup from wife Lisa Bonet. "We have all felt the squeeze and change of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read (via Stylecaster). Momoa continued by saying that he and Bonet were consequently "parting ways in marriage" and that their focus remained on their two children at this time.

Though fans expressed devastation at the news, the split seemed amicable, with both parties reiterating that "the love between us carries on." In December 2021, Bonet hinted that she was undergoing a period of transition, by telling Interview she was "following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty." For Momoa, things were business as usual, as the actor wrapped filming for "Aquaman 2: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." According to Us Weekly, he reportedly posed for an Instagram photo with the film's director James Wan an hour before announcing his separation from Bonet. In fact, Momoa's behavior before breaking news of their split is eye-opening.