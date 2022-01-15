Jason Momoa's Reported Behavior Before His Split With Lisa Bonet Is Eye-Opening
New year, new celebrity breakups. While 2021 might have given us plenty of new couples, including (reportedly) Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum — who showed some PDA at a Met Gala after-party, per People — 2022 has already brought about the demise of some of our favorite A-listers. On January 12, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa shocked fans by taking to Instagram to announce his breakup from wife Lisa Bonet. "We have all felt the squeeze and change of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read (via Stylecaster). Momoa continued by saying that he and Bonet were consequently "parting ways in marriage" and that their focus remained on their two children at this time.
Though fans expressed devastation at the news, the split seemed amicable, with both parties reiterating that "the love between us carries on." In December 2021, Bonet hinted that she was undergoing a period of transition, by telling Interview she was "following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty." For Momoa, things were business as usual, as the actor wrapped filming for "Aquaman 2: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." According to Us Weekly, he reportedly posed for an Instagram photo with the film's director James Wan an hour before announcing his separation from Bonet. In fact, Momoa's behavior before breaking news of their split is eye-opening.
Jason Momoa seemed happy while filming Aquaman 2
With "Aquaman 2" set to hit theaters in December 2022, Jason Momoa has been in London filming the majority of the movie, per ScreenRant. As with everything he does, he seems to have given the titular role his all. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in October 2021, the "Game of Thrones" alum explained that he sustained some injuries during filming (including a hernia!) as he claims he's getting old. In short, "I'm just getting beat up," Momoa told the host.
Injuries notwithstanding, the actor seems to have truly enjoyed making the sequel. As a source told People, Momoa appeared "very chilled" and looked to be "enjoying himself with friends" in London days before announcing his sad relationship news. "It was like he was on a big guys' holiday sort of thing," the insider shared with People. "[Momoa's friend group] were all pretty tight and they were very protective of him as well." According to the source, Momoa spent some time exploring London's pub and food scene, as well as attending the premiere of "No Time To Die" in September with his children. Overall, "he was always really happy and chilled," per the source. "It looked like he just really enjoyed having a good time." Perhaps Momoa was happier spending time away from his then-wife, as the former couple's Instagram statement implied that they simply grew apart. It wouldn't be the first time busy schedules have led to the end of a relationship.