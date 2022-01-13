Here's What Jason Momoa Did Hours Before Announcing Split From Lisa Bonet

Just a few days into 2022, news of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's split has already sent the Internet into a tailspin. As one commentor summed things up on Twitter, "I usually don't comment on these news, but this one I did not see coming. My best to the both of them moving on." The pair were together for over 16 years, per Insider, and regularly posted glowing tributes to each other on social media. Not only that, but the "Aquaman" star had spoken publicly about how he felt Bonet was the one for him. "Ever since I was, like 8 years old, and I saw her on the TV, and I was like, 'Mommy I want that one,'" Momoa said on a 2017 episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden." Naturally, "I didn't tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise I'd be creepy and weird," he added.

However, while the world believed Momoa and Bonet to be soulmates, there were recent signs that all was not well in paradise. "I'm definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty," Bonet told Interview in December 2021, hinting at a newfound independence. Though Momoa didn't echo her sentiments, he's been hard at work filming "Aquaman 2: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — even right up to announcing the split.