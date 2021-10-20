The Truth About The Many Injuries Jason Momoa Is Facing While Filming 'Aquaman 2'

Standing at 6'4" and clocking in at a muscular 214 pounds, Jason Momoa certainly looks the part of the quintessential action star. He has the résumé to prove it, too! Momoa got his big break when he starred as Dothraki khalasar Khal Drogo on HBO's "Game of Thrones," and since then, he's landed other big budget action projects like "Justice League," "Aquaman" and Apple TV's "See," per IMDb. Blockbuster success notwithstanding, the actor has found that Hollywood tends to be dismissive of action flicks. "There's a lot of physicality to my acting, and it's different for each character," he shared in an interview with the New York Times. "One thing which I kind of am bummed about is the respect [that] action gets. People absolutely love it, and it's not respected at the Oscars."

It seems especially unfair because Momoa gives his all for his craft. In a 2018 interview with "Good Morning America" to promote "Aquaman 2," the star revealed that he does a lot of his own stunts, though he worked with two stuntmen on the set of the film. "It's just hard to find someone that cares to move like you or the characters that you are portraying — 'cause I don't normally say a lot of things, so I have to speak with my actions," Momoa added. Now, as he prepares to make a big splash with "Aquaman 2," he's back to giving things his all — and he's racked up some injuries in the process.