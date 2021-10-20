The Truth About The Many Injuries Jason Momoa Is Facing While Filming 'Aquaman 2'
Standing at 6'4" and clocking in at a muscular 214 pounds, Jason Momoa certainly looks the part of the quintessential action star. He has the résumé to prove it, too! Momoa got his big break when he starred as Dothraki khalasar Khal Drogo on HBO's "Game of Thrones," and since then, he's landed other big budget action projects like "Justice League," "Aquaman" and Apple TV's "See," per IMDb. Blockbuster success notwithstanding, the actor has found that Hollywood tends to be dismissive of action flicks. "There's a lot of physicality to my acting, and it's different for each character," he shared in an interview with the New York Times. "One thing which I kind of am bummed about is the respect [that] action gets. People absolutely love it, and it's not respected at the Oscars."
It seems especially unfair because Momoa gives his all for his craft. In a 2018 interview with "Good Morning America" to promote "Aquaman 2," the star revealed that he does a lot of his own stunts, though he worked with two stuntmen on the set of the film. "It's just hard to find someone that cares to move like you or the characters that you are portraying — 'cause I don't normally say a lot of things, so I have to speak with my actions," Momoa added. Now, as he prepares to make a big splash with "Aquaman 2," he's back to giving things his all — and he's racked up some injuries in the process.
Jason Momoa has to get surgery for his injuries
On October 18, Jason Momoa hit the media circuit to promote "Aquaman 2," and revealed that reprising the titular character hasn't come without some risks.
Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Momoa explained that he sustained some serious injuries during filming, as he's "getting old" (his words). Listing out his injuries, the "Game of Thrones" alum said that he "messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up." But it seems the risk is worth the reward for the actor. Momoa reassured viewers, "It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it." His sentiment echoes that of "Aquaman 2" director James Wan — who told Variety that people are "in for a treat" with the new film. "They're going to get a movie that's more mature, but yet still retains its fun to give audiences something different, something new they haven't seen before," Wan said.
Meanwhile, what about Momoa's health? Despite his many injuries, "I'm good to go," Momoa told DeGeneres. When the host joked that he seems to be getting beat up a lot lately, the action hero reiterated that he throws himself into every role. "I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing... I'm an aging superhero right now," he said.