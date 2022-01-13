The Truth About Jason Momoa's Relationship With Zoe Kravitz

When "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa and "High Fidelity" star Lisa Bonet tied the knot in 2017 (via CNN), many fans thought they would last, after being together since 2004. "In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!" Bonet had told NET-A-PORTER in 2018.

However, CNN reports that the couple recently announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram. "A revolution is unfolding — and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so — We share our family news: that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that, as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty," Momoa wrote.

Bonet, who had previously been married to musician Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 (via IMDb), welcomed a daughter, Zoë, with Kravitz years prior to meeting the "Aquaman" star. Momoa has previously opened up about what his relationship is really like with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.