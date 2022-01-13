The Truth About Jason Momoa's Relationship With Zoe Kravitz
When "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa and "High Fidelity" star Lisa Bonet tied the knot in 2017 (via CNN), many fans thought they would last, after being together since 2004. "In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!" Bonet had told NET-A-PORTER in 2018.
However, CNN reports that the couple recently announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram. "A revolution is unfolding — and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so — We share our family news: that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that, as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty," Momoa wrote.
Bonet, who had previously been married to musician Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 (via IMDb), welcomed a daughter, Zoë, with Kravitz years prior to meeting the "Aquaman" star. Momoa has previously opened up about what his relationship is really like with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.
Jason Momoa has respect for Zoë Kravitz
During a 2020 interview with Men's Health, actor Jason Momoa shared the love he had for then-wife Lisa Bonet, the children they share, and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. "I love her husband. I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family," Momoa said about Zoë's then-husband, Karl Glusman, and father, Lenny Kravitz.
He also revealed his hopes as his children grow older, telling the publication, "My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."
Zoë also initially returned the favor, wishing Momoa a happy birthday in an Instagram post (via People) from August of 2020. "Happy birthday papabear! I love you," she captioned. However, the post has since been deleted, leading many to wonder where the two still stand.