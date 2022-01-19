Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet May Be Moving On Faster Than We Thought

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet took their time to finally get married after being a couple for years, but their relationship started out hot and heavy. Although they did not start dating immediately upon meeting, the two actors were inseparable from the get-go. "In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do," Bonet told Porter during a 2018 interview. It now appears the former couple is moving on with their post-marriage lives in a similar fashion.

On January 12, Momoa and Bonet announced their divorce in a now-deleted joint statement on Instagram. The statement was filled with flowery language that made reference to a tumultuous time in society. "A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception," the pair wrote (via Vanity Fair). They made reference to an "evolving" love between them. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

Apparently, a divergence of career goals was a factor in the split. Shortly after Momoa and Bonet made their public statement, a source revealed that the "Aquaman" star's busy filming schedule caused a major rift. "For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster," the insider told People on January 18. The former couple — who share two children — plan to be part of each other's lives, but appear to be moving on as fast as they originally fell in love.