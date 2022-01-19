What Reportedly Contributed To Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa's Split Doesn't Come As A Surprise
Many are still devastated over Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's announcement they're parting ways. On January 12, the two issued a joint statement in a now-deleted Instagram post about how they made the decision to split after almost 17 years of being together and five years of marriage.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage." But they said that while they're splitting, they remain respectful and loving toward one another. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they added. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."
News of the breakup came as a shock to fans, but apparently, it has been a long time coming. According to sources close to the couple, Bonet and Momoa's breakup wasn't an abrupt decision, and it was brought about by differences in priorities.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's split wasn't an abrupt decision
While Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's breakup came as a shock to the public, people in their inner circles weren't that surprised. A source revealed that they had been struggling with marital issues long before they issued their statement. "Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship."
The issue of time and distance has long plagued Hollywood couples, and it looks like Bonet and Momoa weren't immune to it. Momoa had struggled with having his career take off in the past few years, and when he finally had his big break, another source told People that "he wants to keep working as much as he can." Meanwhile, Bonet, having already enjoyed fame in her heyday, just wants to live a quiet life. She apparently had "no interest in joining" Momoa on his trips for work, the source divulged, adding that "it's been difficult for them to be apart."
And while they eventually decided to part ways, they still have "still have love for each other and respect one another." They're also not the type of couple to air out their dirty laundry. "It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other," the insider added. "They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."