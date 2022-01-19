What Reportedly Contributed To Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa's Split Doesn't Come As A Surprise

Many are still devastated over Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's announcement they're parting ways. On January 12, the two issued a joint statement in a now-deleted Instagram post about how they made the decision to split after almost 17 years of being together and five years of marriage.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage." But they said that while they're splitting, they remain respectful and loving toward one another. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they added. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

News of the breakup came as a shock to fans, but apparently, it has been a long time coming. According to sources close to the couple, Bonet and Momoa's breakup wasn't an abrupt decision, and it was brought about by differences in priorities.