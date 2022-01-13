Lisa Bonet's Comments Weeks Before Split From Jason Momoa Have Whole New Meaning Now

While we're still shaken by the split, Lisa Bonet may have given us a clue about her impending divorce from Jason Momoa in December 2021. The actor chatted with Marissa Tomei and Interview, talking about a range of topics, like meditation. "The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times," Bonet said. Could this have been foreshadowing?

Then, after touching on how invested she became when she starred in Oscar Wilde's "Salome," Tomei asked Bonet what is calling her. "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty," Bonet shared, adding, "We've eliminated all this extra noise, and now it's time to grow our roots deeper into our own values."

Before her marriage to Momoa, Bonet was married to rocker Lenny Kravitz. Momoa and Kravitz appear to be close friends, once again proving that exes can be friendly... even with an ex's significant other. "Happy Birthday, Jason. I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family," Kravitz tweeted in August 2021 alongside a photo of himself and Momoa. Momoa also sent some love to Kravitz on Instagram a few years prior. "Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j," he wrote on the update.

Hopefully, this is an indication of how Momoa and Bonet will be after the split.