The Tragic Death Of Betty White

Betty White, beloved Hollywood actor and respected on-screen icon, died at age 99 on the morning of December 31, TMZ reported. The outlet cited law enforcement sources for the news of White's passing, but no further statement has been provided, including cause of death.

While the star doesn't leave behind any children of her own, she was married three times. She first wed Dick Barker in 1945 and divorced him that same year, which took place before she was married to Lane Allan from 1947 to 1949, and Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981, per IMDb. White was step-mother to Ludden's three children from a previous marriage, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As White's fans both grieve her death and celebrate her life, they are also surely reminiscing about their favorite roles that the star tackled over the years, as well as the comedic legacy she created. Read on to remind yourself of some of the actor's best performances and find out what she claimed was the secret to her spectacular life.