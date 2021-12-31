Celebrities React To Betty White's Death
As fans mourn the tragic death of Betty White, many celebrities are paying tribute to the 99-year-old actor, who had an epic career. The tributes came after TMZ reported that the iconic "Golden Girls" star died at home on December 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Of course, it's hard to believe the beloved actor is gone — on December 28, White talked to People about her upcoming 100th birthday. The adorable White teased Ryan Reynolds, her friend, and costar in "The Proposal," telling People, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One." Reynolds reacted quickly to White's People interview, joking, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, White held The Guinness Book of World Records for the longest TV career for a female entertainer. The modest actor told Larry King in 2010, "I think the reason for the longevity is that several generations have gotten to know me over the years, so I've become sort of part of the family." And based on these social media reactions to her death, it's clear the star was right.
Betty White was loved by many celebrities
Betty White's death hit many hard, and countless celebrity tributes have poured in for the iconic entertainer. Fellow queen Viola Davis tweeted, "RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace... .you've earned your wings."
The always eloquent George Takei tweeted about White, "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm.." Another national treasure, Dan Rather, tweeted: "A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was and how she embraced a life well-lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor...Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing."
Levar Burton tweeted, "Y'all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!" Ellen DeGeneres offered a poignant tribute for the 99-year-old Golden Girls star. Ellen tweeted: "What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends, and all of us." Henry Winkler expressed his grief, tweeting: "[It]is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore..." And Halsey summed up the feelings of many with her simple tweet: "Betty ."