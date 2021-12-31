Celebrities React To Betty White's Death

As fans mourn the tragic death of Betty White, many celebrities are paying tribute to the 99-year-old actor, who had an epic career. The tributes came after TMZ reported that the iconic "Golden Girls" star died at home on December 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Of course, it's hard to believe the beloved actor is gone — on December 28, White talked to People about her upcoming 100th birthday. The adorable White teased Ryan Reynolds, her friend, and costar in "The Proposal," telling People, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One." Reynolds reacted quickly to White's People interview, joking, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, White held The Guinness Book of World Records for the longest TV career for a female entertainer. The modest actor told Larry King in 2010, "I think the reason for the longevity is that several generations have gotten to know me over the years, so I've become sort of part of the family." And based on these social media reactions to her death, it's clear the star was right.