Everything We Know About Betty White's Cause Of Death

Acclaimed actor and comedian Betty White died on December 31, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Her career spanned decades and saw her light up the small screen, the big screen, the stage, and anywhere else people were willing to lend their eyes and ears for a performance. The iconic actor died at home the morning of December 31, TMZ reported.

White's agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People on December 31, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Prior to her death, White appeared on the cover of People magazine, where she shared that she felt "lucky to be in such good health" at the time of the interview.