Everything We Know About Betty White's Cause Of Death
Acclaimed actor and comedian Betty White died on December 31, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Her career spanned decades and saw her light up the small screen, the big screen, the stage, and anywhere else people were willing to lend their eyes and ears for a performance. The iconic actor died at home the morning of December 31, TMZ reported.
White's agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People on December 31, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
Prior to her death, White appeared on the cover of People magazine, where she shared that she felt "lucky to be in such good health" at the time of the interview.
Betty White reportedly died of natural causes
When Betty White died on December 31, it was of natural causes, TMZ has reported. A source told the outlet that White "didn't have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment." TMZ added that they were told she was "believed to have died from natural causes." White, who would have turned 100 on January 17, had been cautious since the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to stay mostly isolated for her own safety. TMZ reported in early 2020 that sources claimed the actor was mostly staying indoors at her Los Angeles home.
The "Golden Girls" actor never seemed to lose her positivity, though, even during COVID-19 and getting older. She worked well into her 90s and told People in January 2021 that "having a sense of humor" has been her trick for her fruitful life. She added, "Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. ... Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."
White will certainly be missed.