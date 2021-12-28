Here's How Betty White Stays So Happy

Betty White is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood, and she also happens to be one of the oldest, though you would never know it. We first fell in love with White's bubbly personality on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," and we also tuned into "Hot in Cleveland." Of course, the actor has starred in several other television shows and movies, and she's truly an icon in the industry.

When White is not acting, she's usually out there doing good for the world, which is another reason why she's such a beloved figure. As fans know, White has a big soft spot for animals, and she has been an advocate for several different organizations, never shying away from talking about her favorite cause.

In an interview with Smithsonian Magazine, White talked about a variety of topics, including which animal has the best sense of humor. "Not so much the great apes, but monkeys. Elephants have a lovely sense of humor too. The Los Angeles Zoo had three tiger cubs that I followed for their whole first year," she told the outlet. "There is a pool in their habitat. They stalk each other. One would come very quietly, and all of a sudden push his brother into the water. That was funny. That would make me laugh every time."

Since laughter is the best medicine, perhaps that's White's secret to living such a long and healthy life. But how does she stay so happy?