Here's How Betty White Stays So Happy
Betty White is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood, and she also happens to be one of the oldest, though you would never know it. We first fell in love with White's bubbly personality on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," and we also tuned into "Hot in Cleveland." Of course, the actor has starred in several other television shows and movies, and she's truly an icon in the industry.
When White is not acting, she's usually out there doing good for the world, which is another reason why she's such a beloved figure. As fans know, White has a big soft spot for animals, and she has been an advocate for several different organizations, never shying away from talking about her favorite cause.
In an interview with Smithsonian Magazine, White talked about a variety of topics, including which animal has the best sense of humor. "Not so much the great apes, but monkeys. Elephants have a lovely sense of humor too. The Los Angeles Zoo had three tiger cubs that I followed for their whole first year," she told the outlet. "There is a pool in their habitat. They stalk each other. One would come very quietly, and all of a sudden push his brother into the water. That was funny. That would make me laugh every time."
Since laughter is the best medicine, perhaps that's White's secret to living such a long and healthy life. But how does she stay so happy?
Betty White always focuses on the positive
Betty White has lived a full, successful life, and there's no stopping her. At the ripe old age of 99, White is still as quick as a whip, and it's truly amazing to see how well she's doing. According to People, "The Golden Girls" actor turns 100 in January, and through her life experiences, she's a wealth of knowledge. White opened up to the magazine about her lifestyle and how she stays happy, giving a few tips that it seems everyone could benefit from.
According to White, she was born "born a cockeyed optimist" — a trait that she got from another family member. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive," White said of her outlook on life. As she told Parade ahead of her birthday in 2018, "Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look."
White also told People how happy she is to be feeling so wonderful ahead of her big day. "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," White raved. For now, she spends her days watching "Jeopardy!," golf and, of course, advocating for animals. Just another reason to love White!