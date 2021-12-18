The Truth About Betty White's 100th Birthday

Betty White is one of the world's most beloved celebrities. Born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1922, White moved to Los Angeles at age 2, per Biography, and attended Beverly Hills High as a teenager. After graduation, she originally had her sights set on becoming a park ranger, but she soon changed career paths after she learned only men were allowed to occupy those positions at the time. Giving up that dream, White headed for Tinseltown instead and has been a ubiquitous presence on-screen ever since.

While White got her start in radio, she spent more than half her career on television, with starring roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls" (via IMDb). Celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Ryan Reynolds, and Sandra Bullock have sung White's praises throughout the years. However, White remains humble about her influence on Hollywood. "I'd like to be remembered as Betty," she told The Television Academy in 1997 of her pioneering role in television and film. "Their good friend that they invite into their home."

As White prepares to mark her 100th birthday next month, she's hoping to celebrate in style. Here's everything we know about the upcoming festivities.