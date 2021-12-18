The Truth About Betty White's 100th Birthday
Betty White is one of the world's most beloved celebrities. Born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1922, White moved to Los Angeles at age 2, per Biography, and attended Beverly Hills High as a teenager. After graduation, she originally had her sights set on becoming a park ranger, but she soon changed career paths after she learned only men were allowed to occupy those positions at the time. Giving up that dream, White headed for Tinseltown instead and has been a ubiquitous presence on-screen ever since.
While White got her start in radio, she spent more than half her career on television, with starring roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls" (via IMDb). Celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Ryan Reynolds, and Sandra Bullock have sung White's praises throughout the years. However, White remains humble about her influence on Hollywood. "I'd like to be remembered as Betty," she told The Television Academy in 1997 of her pioneering role in television and film. "Their good friend that they invite into their home."
As White prepares to mark her 100th birthday next month, she's hoping to celebrate in style. Here's everything we know about the upcoming festivities.
Betty White's birthday celebration will be a star-studded event
Betty White will have all her Hollywood friends at her birthday bash when she turns 100 years old on January 17, 2022. The star is hosting a star-studded event and releasing a documentary about her accomplishments, per Fathom Events. Titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young — a Birthday Celebration," the event will feature Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and countless other stars as they reminisce about White's contributions to the industry. The documentary, which will show only in theaters, will also showcase White's "funniest moments" on "The Golden Girls," "Saturday Night Live," "Hot in Cleveland," and more. White is also set to provide commentary on her illustrious career and has invited fans to celebrate along with her.
"I'm going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!" White announced on Twitter, with a link to register for the one-day only movie event.
Upon releasing the announcement, fans expressed their excitement and flooded White's Twitter account with early birthday wishes. "Congratulations and a HUGE Happy Birthday Madame White, Your smile and witty sense of humor will shine through the years to come," one person wrote. Another user tweeted, "Happy Early Birthday, Betty! I love seeing you on television and I admire how big your positive attitude is. Keep entertaining all of us." We are sure that White's birthday bash will live up to all the hype and more.