Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa's Rumored Reunion Inspires Hilarious Takes From Fans
Fans were heartbroken when Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced they were splitting up. The duo went public with their break up on January 12 with an Instagram post that was filled with poetic language describing their decision to part ways. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they wrote in the since-deleted post (via Style Caster). Many were not expecting their love to continue "evolving" so rapidly.
Reportedly, the "Aquaman" star's hectic filming schedule was a source of tension for the long-time couple, as it required Momoa to be away from his wife and family for prolonged periods. "For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster," a source told People in January. Apparently, Momoa and Bonet were eager to "explore other things" after breaking up, as another source told People in January. "They have been doing things separately for quite a while," the insider added.
That trial separation did not seem to take, as just over a month after declaring their marriage was over, Bonet and Momoa were rumored to have rekindled their romance. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a source told Hollywood Life on February 25. That reconciliation had fans chiming-in with theories on why the two got back together.
Why the couple gave up on dating
News that Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had apparently quickly patched things up left fans inspired. Several joked that the celebrities were frightened by the harsh realities of modern dating. "These people saw how cold it was outside and ran back inside to find comfort," one person quipped. One would-be prognosticator believed that being the rebound for either celeb was too daunting of a task. "my theory is they realized nobody else wanted to date them bc imagine trying to date someone who's most recent ex was lisa bonet or jason mamoa," they tweeted.
A bold Twitter user posited the theory that "The Cosby Show" alum's age difference with her ex was the reason the pair reconciled so rapidly. "Lisa Bonet saw that wasnt nobody checking for almost 60 year old denise huxtable and damn near every woman was talking about shooting their shot at him," they wrote. That take brought the ire of many fans. "there must be a different Lisa Bonet somewhere," one person replied.
Prior to moving back in with Bonet, Momoa was believed to be living out of his RV that was parked at a friend's yard. The "Dune" star was far from slumming it, as it was his customized EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 RV with a price tag of $750,000, per the Daily Mail.