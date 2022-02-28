Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa's Rumored Reunion Inspires Hilarious Takes From Fans

Fans were heartbroken when Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced they were splitting up. The duo went public with their break up on January 12 with an Instagram post that was filled with poetic language describing their decision to part ways. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they wrote in the since-deleted post (via Style Caster). Many were not expecting their love to continue "evolving" so rapidly.

Reportedly, the "Aquaman" star's hectic filming schedule was a source of tension for the long-time couple, as it required Momoa to be away from his wife and family for prolonged periods. "For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster," a source told People in January. Apparently, Momoa and Bonet were eager to "explore other things" after breaking up, as another source told People in January. "They have been doing things separately for quite a while," the insider added.

That trial separation did not seem to take, as just over a month after declaring their marriage was over, Bonet and Momoa were rumored to have rekindled their romance. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a source told Hollywood Life on February 25. That reconciliation had fans chiming-in with theories on why the two got back together.