Why Jason Momoa's Latest Photo Has People Worried About His Health

To be one of Hollywood's top action stars, Jason Momoa has to do a lot more than just show up to the set looking cool. The "Aquaman" star works hard to keep his body in peak physical condition, which doesn't just help him look the part of a real-life superhero, the actor also performs his own stunts.

In fact, Momoa does so many high-risk moves that his trainer, Damian Viera, crafts special workouts around his action sequences to make it less likely that the actor will suffer an injury. "It's a matter of deconstructing the stunts and putting the body into that space, that framework," Viera told Men's Journal. "The more often you put the body in that space, with that stress, the more comfortable it becomes — the body itself evolves." But all that prep doesn't always protect Momoa from getting hurt. While filming the Apple TV+ series "See," he suffered a bicep injury that was bad enough that it required surgery, per Men's Health. However, he didn't let his recovering muscle prevent him from hitting the weight room when he headed to Italy to film "Fast X," the latest movie in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. On May 14, 2022, Momoa shared an Instagram video of himself carefully doing curls "It sucks, it's taken a long time to get back," he said of his injury.

Days later, the "Game of Thrones" star shared a photo on Instagram that had his fans seriously concerned.