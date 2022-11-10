Melinda Gates Is Rumored To Be Dating Again After Her Divorce From Bill Gates

One year after the pair's surprise announcement, some light had finally been shed on the factors that precipitated Melinda and Bill Gates' divorce. During a March sit-down with Gayle King, Melinda addressed what led to their marriage's dissolution, including Bill's affair with an employee two decades ago, per The Washington Post. Despite thinking that she and the Microsoft founder had moved on from the affair some time ago, Melinda told King, "There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it wasn't healthy and I couldn't trust what we had."

Although there were days when Melinda recalled "literally laying on the floor," she also told King that she was able to look forward to the future again. In fact, the philanthropist revealed that she was back on the market, romantically speaking, again. "I hope that happens for me again," she told the "CBS Mornings" host, teasing that she was already "dipping my toe in that water a little bit." Testing the waters has reportedly proved fruitful for Melinda, as she may have found herself a new paramour.