Bill Gates Makes His True Feelings For Ex-Wife Melinda Crystal Clear

Bill and Melinda Gates's divorce announcement came seemingly out of nowhere on May 3, 2021. The news sent shockwaves across the globe, which had witnessed the power couple build their philanthropic empire over the previous three decades. But not all was perfect in paradise. On March 3, Melinda delved into what caused the divorce, noting she has no regrets. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened," Melinda told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder did, however, note a few points of contention, particularly Bill's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Melinda also hinted that Bill's extramarital affair rocked their marriage, even though they put in the work to resolve it. "I certainly believe in forgiveness," Melinda told King. "So, I thought we had worked through some of that." Despite their divorce, Bill and Melinda continue to work together at the foundation, a relationship both seem eager to maintain. "I think we have a productive working relationship, and I think that will continue," she said.

In December, Bill sounded very much in sync with his ex regarding this aspect of their post-divorce life. "Melinda and I continue to run our foundation together and have found a good new working rhythm," he wrote on Gates Notes, his personal blog. When it comes to their personal relationship, Melinda is not ready for a friendship. "That might come over time, but for me, there's still healing that needs to happen." Here is where she and Bill diverge.