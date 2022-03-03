Melinda Gates Confirms What We All Suspected About Jeffrey Epstein's Role In Her Divorce
By now, you already know that Bill and Melinda Gates, this generation's definition of a power couple, are divorced. The news broke last year when the couple released a joint statement explaining their decision. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said, per NBC. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."
The question on everyone's mind, other than what would happen to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the biggest philanthropic organization in the world, was why? Sure, Bill and Melinda had had their fair share of problems. The couple was plagued by recent reports of a 2000 affair with a Microsoft employee and other allegations of sexual harassment against Bill over the years, per The New York Times. Yet, despite the strain this undoubtedly put on their marriage, they appeared to work it out and stay together for the next two decades.
So, what changed? Now that they are officially divorced, Melinda is finally opening up about what influenced her decision to leave Bill. Apparently, it had a lot to do with Bill's friendship with Jeffery Epstein.
Melinda Gates didn't trust Jeffery Epstein
Speaking to Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," Melinda Gates did not mince words when it came to her ex-husband Bill Gates' relationship with Jeffery Epstein. "I did not like that he had business with Jeffrey Epstein, no," she said in response to King's question about Bill's reported friendship with the convicted sex offender. Melinda further explained that, while many things came into play when she decided to file for divorce, the friendship was indeed one of the factors.
As for her relationship with Epstein, Melinda was adamant that she only met him once, and that was more than enough to leave a bad taste in her mouth for months to come. Melinda explained that she agreed to meet Epstein because she was suspicious about how much time her husband was spending with him and the amount of business they were supposedly doing together. "I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it as soon as I stepped in the door," she said. "He was abhorrent, he's evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards, so my heart breaks for these young women," she continued. "My God, I feel terrible for these women, it's awful."
Melinda declined to answer any further questions about her ex-husband's relationship with Epstein, stating that he would have to do that for himself. Bill has remained tight-lipped about the business dealings, simply claiming "meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment," per People.