Melinda Gates Confirms What We All Suspected About Jeffrey Epstein's Role In Her Divorce

Speaking to Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," Melinda Gates did not mince words when it came to her ex-husband Bill Gates' relationship with Jeffery Epstein. "I did not like that he had business with Jeffrey Epstein, no," she said in response to King's question about Bill's reported friendship with the convicted sex offender. Melinda further explained that, while many things came into play when she decided to file for divorce, the friendship was indeed one of the factors.

As for her relationship with Epstein, Melinda was adamant that she only met him once, and that was more than enough to leave a bad taste in her mouth for months to come. Melinda explained that she agreed to meet Epstein because she was suspicious about how much time her husband was spending with him and the amount of business they were supposedly doing together. "I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it as soon as I stepped in the door," she said. "He was abhorrent, he's evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards, so my heart breaks for these young women," she continued. "My God, I feel terrible for these women, it's awful."

Melinda declined to answer any further questions about her ex-husband's relationship with Epstein, stating that he would have to do that for himself. Bill has remained tight-lipped about the business dealings, simply claiming "meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment," per People.