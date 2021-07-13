Who Does Bill Gates Blame For His Divorce From Melinda?

Once, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates seemed inseparable. The software pioneer's seemingly solid family dynamic may have been enough for many to dismiss any infidelity rumors. Besides, their association and philanthropic acts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation were a testament to what appeared to be a long and enduring 27-year-long marriage.

However, in the summer of 2021, the couple announced that they were ending their marriage. Soon after, reports of Bill's extra-marital affairs started surfacing. Bill's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was also put into question. According to The New York Times, multiple sources also reported that the ex-Microsoft boss and one of the world's wealthiest people had engaged in inappropriate work-related behavior. Per TMZ, the divorce documents that Melinda filed in the court revealed that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The divorce has attracted much scrutiny and has put the Gateses' entire relationship into question. Amid growing allegations and scrutiny, Bill reportedly found himself on the verge of tears while opening up about his marriage to Melinda. So, who does Bill blame for the divorce that's devouring media headlines? What does he feel about the relationship that once seemed to age like fine wine but ultimately ended up being a $130 billion divorce? Here's the scoop.