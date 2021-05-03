The Real Reason Bill Gates Is Getting Divorced

After years of working closely both professionally and as a married couple, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their separation on May 3.

Bill and Melinda presented as a remarkably stable partnership for the bulk of their time in the spotlight. Bill, as the founder of Microsoft, made billions, and Melinda remained steadfast by his side, co-founding and running the eponymous Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which provides support for such wide-ranging causes as public radio to medical advances.

Despite their world-famous charity and united front, Bill and Melinda were deeply private, only appearing in the headlines for charity work or Microsoft news. Mostly, they seemed like a committed couple whose problems were no greater than their joint philanthropic veneers and raising their three kids. It came as a shock to learn of their intention to divorce. Bill and Melinda posted a joint statement to their Twitter account — here's what they had to say.