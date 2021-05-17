Did Bill Gates Really Have An Affair?

There's been a whole lot of speculation surrounding Bill Gates and Melinda Gates ever since the duo announced their divorce. The parents of three confirmed they would be going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage in a joint statement on Bill's Twitter on May 3, in which they claimed they "no longer believe [they] can grow together as a couple in the next phase of [their] lives."

The two don't appear to have shed any more light on what caused their breakup since, though there's been plenty of gossip about what really went wrong between the couple who once seemed to strong. Speculation was rife after TMZ claimed things were far from amicable between Bill and Melinda with a source even claiming Bill's family were "furious" and "very angry" with him. Though the insider didn't reveal exactly why, they stated there were supposedly "various things" the family believed he'd done that had upset them and claimed they'd taken Melinda's "side" in the split.

Eyebrows were also raised after Daily Mail reported Bill supposedly "spent long weekends at the beach alone" with his former girlfriend and business partner, Ann Winblad in what the outlet described as "a bizarre decades-long arrangement with his wife."

Now, more shocking allegations have come out in the wake of the split that appears to have turned nasty. Keep scrolling for the latest twist in the Gates divorce saga.