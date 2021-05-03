The Truth About The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

With a whopping $50 billion endowment, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's impact on the modern world is undeniable. Transforming it together from its previous incarnation in 2000, per The Verge, the ex-couple once moved $20 billion worth of Microsoft stock into the foundation as they ramped up their philanthropic efforts, according to a 2019 blog by Bill.

In fact, Bill had increasingly stepped down from roles within Microsoft over the years to focus on the Foundation — the first being as CEO in 2000 (via Forbes), the second as a full-time Microsoft employee in 2008 (via Reuters), and the third as a member of the board (via The Verge) in 2020. As if these resignations didn't prove the man's commitment, there is also the $50 billion he donated to charities throughout his whole career, per USA Today.

When Gates announced in 2020 he and Melinda's foundation will help pour efforts into developing a COVID-19 vaccine, many had their distrust of the promise — including conspiracy theorists, of course. The most prevailing (and hilarious) theory — that Gates planned on (via the vaccine) implanting a microchip inside everyone on Earth — had been thankfully debunked, along with the rest of them, as reported by the BBC. The Gates Foundation's efforts to help first-world governments achieve working vaccines by late 2020 succeeded, with President Joe Biden announcing in an official White House press release all Americans eligible for their doses on May 1, 2021.