What's The Latest With Bill And Melinda Gates' Divorce?

While news of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce came as a shock to many, it may have been less of a surprise to those close to them.

A source told People on May 7 that a "combo of things" led to their divorce, and that their children may have held the marriage together for years. "It's absolutely because their youngest child [Phoebe] is graduating from high school, and the idea was that they stayed together through that," the source explained. "They limped through until their kids were out of school like a lot of people."

The source also noted that Bill and Melinda will work to keep things civil. "Nobody is going to want to invite more scrutiny because it'll hurt their credibility," the source explained, adding that they don't think Bill or Melinda are "so angry that anybody wants to take each other down. [Melinda is] not incentivized for that."

TMZ, however, reported that Melinda and her family are "furious" with Bill, and that everyone is taking Melinda's "side" due to "various [unnamed] things" Bill allegedly did.

Meanwhile, eyes are on the former couple's philanthropic ventures. While the People source believes both parties will remain committed to their foundation, they both apparently still have another big goal in mind: "They were really interested in trying to win a Nobel Prize," the source explained, adding that this shared goal may also incentivize the couple to keep things civil.