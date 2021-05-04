Bill And Melinda Gates' Divorce Could Change This One Thing About Their Foundation - Exclusive

On May 3, 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates shocked people across the world when they announced that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. The two released a joint statement on Twitter confirming the news, saying that the decision comes "after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on [their] relationship."

Once news broke of their divorce, speculation immediately began swirling about why they're breaking up, what their kids think of the split, and how the Gates' immense fortune will be divided. There's also been another big question on many people's minds: what will happen to the couple's foundation?

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is "a nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world," according to the foundation's website, and both Bill and Melinda have worked together to build it over the years. The duo did briefly touch on the foundation in their statement, saying that they "continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue [their] work together at the foundation," but didn't divulge any more specific details.

While the couple says that they will remain committed to their foundation, it's possible that they'll want to make some changes to the name and their roles within it. Celebrity divorce lawyer Christopher Melcher has shared his expert insight with Nicki Swift regarding what changes the Gates might make when it comes to their foundation. Keep reading to learn more.