What Bill And Melinda Gates' Daughter Just Said About Their Split

Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates surprised the world on May 3, 2021 when they announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. The now former couple made the news public knowledge in a joint statement posted to Bill's Twitter, in which they explained they had "made the decision to end [their] marriage" following what they described as "a great deal of thought and a lot of work on [their] relationship."

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the statement continued, noting that the two would continue to work together on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which People reported is worth over $40 billion. Bill and Melinda added that they "no longer believe [they] can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives" and also asked people to respect their privacy as they go their separate ways.

As noted in their statement, Bill and Melinda are parents to three children, 25-year-old Jennifer, 21-year-old Rory, and 18-year-old Phoebe, and their eldest daughter is sharing her thoughts on the split. Keep scrolling to find out what she had to say.