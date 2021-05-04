What Bill And Melinda Gates' Daughter Just Said About Their Split
Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates surprised the world on May 3, 2021 when they announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. The now former couple made the news public knowledge in a joint statement posted to Bill's Twitter, in which they explained they had "made the decision to end [their] marriage" following what they described as "a great deal of thought and a lot of work on [their] relationship."
"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the statement continued, noting that the two would continue to work together on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which People reported is worth over $40 billion. Bill and Melinda added that they "no longer believe [they] can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives" and also asked people to respect their privacy as they go their separate ways.
As noted in their statement, Bill and Melinda are parents to three children, 25-year-old Jennifer, 21-year-old Rory, and 18-year-old Phoebe, and their eldest daughter is sharing her thoughts on the split. Keep scrolling to find out what she had to say.
Jennifer Gates called Bill and Melinda's divorce 'challenging'
Jennifer Gates, Bill and Melinda Gates' eldest child, shared her thoughts on their divorce in a candid Instagram Story post on May 3, 2021, the same day her parents' split was made public. Per People, Jennifer wrote a message over a photo of a rocky, green landscape on a sunny day.
She began by noting that many of her followers would already be aware of the news and wrote that it had "been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family." The 25-year-old continued that she was "still learning how to best support [her] own process and emotions as well as family members at this time" and was "grateful for the space to do so." She added, "I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me," before signing off her message, "Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives."
Court documents revealed (per Entertainment Tonight) that Bill and Melinda have asked the court "to divide their debts and liabilities, real property and personal property" in a way predetermined by their "separation contract," while neither is seeking spousal support. Bill is reported to be worth between $111 billion and $129 billion, while Melinda's net worth is said to be $65 billion.
Whatever happens, we're hoping the two can keep things cordial for the sake of their children.